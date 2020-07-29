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Censored Doctor: Facebook, YouTube Taking ‘Draconian Measures’ on Content that Goes Against W.H.O.
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33 views • July 29, 2020
Dr. James Todaro received his medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, also explained that he coauthored the first major document on hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for coronavirus back in March.
“Since then, there’s been a tremendous amount of censorship on doctors like us and what we’re saying, and a number of us have already been censored,” he continued, revealing that Google removed the document that he coauthored:That Google document that I coauthored was actually pulled down by Google,” he continued, adding that “you still can’t read that article.”
“Since then, there’s been a tremendous amount of censorship on doctors like us and what we’re saying, and a number of us have already been censored,” he continued, revealing that Google removed the document that he coauthored:That Google document that I coauthored was actually pulled down by Google,” he continued, adding that “you still can’t read that article.”
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