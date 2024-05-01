Authorities Let People Fight & Riot at UCLA

SEE HERE - https://culturewarencyclopedia.substack.com/p/l-i-n-k-s
From Anthony Cabassa @AnthonyCabassa_ 12:10 AM · May 1, 2024
https://twitter.com/AnthonyCabassa_/status/1785567336281542937
"UCLA UPDATE 🚨: Still ZERO law enforcement present, dozens of people needing medical assistance, and this man appears to be bleeding profusely in his right arm. Security ordered to stand down, no LAPD presence. A Jewish woman said multiple men assaulted her, no security help."
