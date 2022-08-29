Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creators Perspective on Prophesized Earth Changes

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VA #109 Creator's Perspective on Prophesized Earth Changes
Description:
Why have many psychics over the past 50 years predicted massive earth upheavals? Many predictions are now overdue—are we safe? Will electromagnetic wave technology trigger earth changes? What caused the Great Flood of Noah’s day and the Mayan civilization to disappear? A massive California earthquake is predicted for this spring—what can we do? In what areas of the world should people prepare for prolonged power outages? Why do psychics predict there will be no humans on the earth beyond the 21st century? Creator explains why our future depends on prayer and divine healing requests. Join us!
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