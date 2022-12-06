Create New Account
Why Orthopedic Surgeons Shouldn’t Do Spine Surgery
Do you think spine surgery should just be a subspecialty?
In this video, Ardavan Aslie, a Board-Certified Orthopedic Specialist in Sacramento, California, and the author of the book “Corporate Spine: How Spine Surgery Went Off Track and How We Put It Right” discusses what he thinks is a grave mistake regarding spine surgery. 🦴

According to Ardavan, spine surgery should NEVER have been a subspecialty of orthopedic surgery. ❌

This is because the anatomy and mechanics of the spine are completely different and is better off being handled by experts trained specifically for performing surgery on a patient’s spine. 👨‍⚕️

