Time Travel is Real? Cellphone Spotted in WWII Pic

Sleuths on Facebook have spotted an odd-looking fellow in a black-and-white 1940s photograph where he appears to be using a device way too high-tech for the decade.





The mystery dawns back to 1943 in Reykjavík, Iceland, where the suspicious character is seen around deployed US soldiers during World War II, according to the Sun.





But this man isn’t in army fatigues. Instead, he stands out for wearing a lightly colored trench coat while holding his hand close to his ear like a modern-day cellphone user would.





It didn’t take long for social media to throw their thoughts into the ring, insisting the man must be a time traveler.







