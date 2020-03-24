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CORONA VIRUS VACCINE IS THE VIRUS, The Virus is in The Vaccine
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804 views • March 24, 2020
This is confirmation to what I prophesied about the vaccine they coming out with is nothing but POISON.
Do NOT take it‼‼‼‼‼‼‼‼‼‼‼‼‼‼
It all boils down to population control by Mass Murder. They are slowly but surely coming with this New World Order & One World Religion. People should not worry about "COVID-19", your attention should be the vaccine they planning to make mandatory.
Listen and SHARE IT‼
Do NOT take it‼‼‼‼‼‼‼‼‼‼‼‼‼‼
It all boils down to population control by Mass Murder. They are slowly but surely coming with this New World Order & One World Religion. People should not worry about "COVID-19", your attention should be the vaccine they planning to make mandatory.
Listen and SHARE IT‼
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