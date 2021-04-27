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FAITH OR FEAR
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58 views • April 27, 2021
Faith or Fear which one is it? Do we have true faith in Christ during this time or do we have fear because of prophecy being fulfilled. Be encouraged have complete faith in Christ like never before. He will be with his people and guide them in righteous, truth, and safety in him. Turn to Christ while there is still time. Read Acts 2:38 and Isaiah 54:17. Bless you.
Other channels:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKxEtbyozZtN211NDbkQY6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgws42EhsdNcltlyToN2iGw
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
https://rumble.com/user/TheWORK
Other channels:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKxEtbyozZtN211NDbkQY6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgws42EhsdNcltlyToN2iGw
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
https://rumble.com/user/TheWORK
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