A Disadvantage 🇳🇮 from "How to Be Cross Eyed"

I’m not going to suggest something silly like that your physical imperfection actually gives you an advantage. It doesn’t. Well-meaning friends, family, or self-help gurus may try to convince you that it’s somehow a blessing to have this physical imperfection, but it’s really not.There is a subtle yet powerful advantage in your physical imperfection. I’m not going to tell you right now what it is or how it works. Very few people have uncovered and unlocked this subtle advantage, I’ve met almost none personally. I have though, figured it out myself…
Read chapter 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/340-a-disadvantage
From my mémoire and lifehacking manifesto, How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection
Order 🛒 Book
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Cross-Eyed
Download ⏬ Sample chapters
