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CONFESSING TO PRIESTS LED TO SUICIDE
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63 views • April 06, 2022
In this case, a person was sincere about being forgiven but they didn't confess to God, didn't have their sins removed, and how the pain and guilt of not having them canceled out was such a foreboding feeling, they hung themselves trying to get some desperate relief.
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Revelation Chapter 13 Commentaries https://www.brighteon.com/watch/2b276329-f6d7-407f-afd3-f48a95b8c8bb?index=1
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Essentia Health BS https://patmosplanet.net/Essentia-Health-BS.html
LINKS TO OTHER SITES
Patmos Pete on GAB gab.com/patmospete
PatmosPlanet2 at BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pP8i4j60ktFV/
Brighteon Videos https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patmospete
Revelation Chapter 13 Commentaries https://www.brighteon.com/watch/2b276329-f6d7-407f-afd3-f48a95b8c8bb?index=1
Covid-19-666 Posters https://patmosplanet.net/covid-19-666.html (No Copyrights use freely)
Patmos Planet Website https://patmosplanet.net/
Mike Aston KIA Vietnam http://mikeaston.org/
The Patmos Reports (podcasts) https://patmosreports.podbean.com/
Songs from Patmos Planet https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTh5M5wH-KBm3JukVrTov-w
Essentia Health BS https://patmosplanet.net/Essentia-Health-BS.html
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