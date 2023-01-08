Create New Account
CANÇÃO DO PAI - A Bondade de DEUS - Por Laura C. (Father's Song, The Goodness of GOD) LEGENDADO
7 views
channel image
JESUS é Santo
Published 15 hours ago |

O Senhor é bom, ele serve de fortaleza no dia da angústia, e conhece os que confiam nele. (Naum 1: 7)

Letra

Hear me, do you know my voice? Beloved, come up here In me there is no noise In me there is no fear My love’s a consuming fire You’ll change, but I won’t destroy I’ll hold you in my desire And cry over you with joy Do you know that I am good? All the time Do you trust that I am good? In your life I am deconstructing, I am deconstructing you You are remembering, you are remembering truth I am brooding over, I am brooding over you I am reconstructing, I am re-membering truth I AM, your full supply My table is set for you Free from the orphan mind In rest, I will father you Do you know that I am good? All the time Do you trust that I am good? In your life I am deconstructing, I am deconstructing you You are remembering, you are remembering truth I am brooding over, I am brooding over you I am reconstructing, I am re-membering truth In the waiting, in the fear and the doubting Do you know? In the waiting, in the fear and the doubting Do you know? And do you trust me, in the waiting, in the fear and the doubting Do you know? Do you believe in my goodness, That I’m a good good father, yes, a good good father.

Video original - Father's Song - Laura C (Ascension, Goodness of God, YHVH Loves U, Singing Over U, Father’s Heart

Keywords
jesusajudadeusamorpresenteanimoesperancabondadeconsoloconfortosocorro

