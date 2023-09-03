Anti-National (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

Vielen sind die Anti-Deutschen Banner bereits bekannt und jeder, der den Agenden und fremden Nationen dient, IST ein Feind.Das betrifft nicht nur Deutschland, sondern jede Nation.
Das mag hart klingen, aber wir haben keine Lobby und niemand schützt UNSERE Interessen.
Wir als Volk werden tagtäglich verraten,verkauft und auf lange Sicht ausgerottet!
Das Dumme daran ist, dass es den meisten nicht klar ist oder völlig egal ist.
Wenn das Volk den Willen hat, sich endlich zu befreien - dann haben wir eine Chance.
Und deshalb ist es wichtig, diese Dinge zu wissen und zu verbreiten, damit dieser Massenwahn aufhört!
Videotipps:
Die Deutschen-Hasser (Jasinna 2 Std)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQ0l0HxNEOY
Sagt mal, geht's noch? (FTAOL 11 Min)
https://www.wuwox.com/w/6qgVKu2DXnCNn9g2Fts4fL
https://odysee.com/@ftaol-mirror:1/Sagt-mal,-geht's-denn-noch-FTAOL:e
Wir sind mehr (FTAOL 16 Min)
https://odysee.com/@ftaol-mirror:1/WIRSINDMEHR-Ich-h%C3%BCpfe-nicht-mit:1
Wir sind mehr - Live (FTAOL 3 Std)
https://t.me/ftaolstream/78
https://odysee.com/@ftaol-mirror:1/WIRSINDMEHR-oder-Wir-sind-nicht-mehr-zu-retten-FTAOL:d
Zerstörung des Westens - Live (FTAOL 3 Std)
https://www.wuwox.com/w/sxr5MfscxxsZrDoRpsuUkb
https://odysee.com/@ftaol-mirror:1/7-Prozent-Die-Zerst%C3%B6rung-des-Westens-FTAOL:4
Bis demnächst,
FTAOL-Mirror
Unsere Kanäle:
https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies
(Wuwox, Odysee, Telegram, Rumble, Bitchute, Brighteon)
