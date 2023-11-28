Culture War | Canada’s Pastor | “I Was Stripped Naked and Placed in Solitary Confinement” | Guest: Pastor Artur Pawlowski | Tyrannical Government of Canada | God Shows Up in The Fire | Street Church

Moms on a Mission welcomes Pastor Artur Pawlowski, persecuted and tortured pastor in Canada. He shares how he grew up under the boots of the Russians in Poland, escaped with his parents to Greece, then fleeing corruption there, immigrated to Canada, since they were told it was the freest country on earth. Since living there and feeding the poor, with his wife, saving lives, and bringing a church to the streets of their cities, he tells us that he was arrested 16 times, with over 120 court cases and over 340 citations, just for doing his job as a pastor. Pastor Artur explains that the process is punishment and lawfare is what the government is using and courage is like building muscle…it’s one decision at a time, one action of faith at a time. He tells us that we can’t do great things unless we are faithful with little. As Canada’s Pastor, he tells us he was asked to speak to the truckers with the Truck Convoy and so he delivered a 19 minute sermon in which he encouraged peaceful protesting and revolution. He shares that he was charged with terrorism, inciting mischief and other charges for which he was taken to prison, stripped naked, taken to solitary confinement, put in metal cages, denied access to lawyers for 3 weeks, had his Bible confiscated, and his phone conversations monitored. Pastor Artur exposes the fact that he was in prison for 50 days and most of the time in solitary confinement. But, he says, when you tap into the God of the impossible, everything becomes possible!





https://www.streetchurch.ca/





www.momsonamission.net



