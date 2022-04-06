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Technology inside vaccines lights up when in the presence of a smart phone.
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201 views • April 06, 2022
Technology inside vaccines lights up when in the presence of a smart phone according to a multi-disciplinary team of scientists from Spain. This is being reported by a Spanish Bio-Statistician, Dr Ricardo Delgado who is the founder of The Fifth Column (La Quinta Columna.), which is an organization which disseminates information in order to keep it outside the current censorship.
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