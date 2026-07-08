ETC's Nerd News Episode 2

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I built my own Steam Machine. It was way easier than I ex1pected
https://www.pcworld.com/article/3180130/i-built-my-own-steam-machine-it-was-way-easier-than-i-expected.html
Hands-On Learning, Powered by Motion
PS5 Free Game Offering Is One For Marvel Fans
https://www.gamingbible.com/news/platform/playstation/marvel-cosmic-invasion-ps5-demo-426247-20260420
Steam 10/10 New Free 1-Hour Hit Release Hailed As 'Best Game Ever'
https://www.gamingbible.com/news/platform/steam/steam-new-free-release-hailed-best-game-ever-022771-20260625
Cramming A Mini-ITX Gaming PC Into A 3D Printed Steam Machine Sized Case
https://hackaday.com/2026/06/27/cramming-a-mini-itx-gaming-pc-into-a-3d-printed-steam-machine-sized-case/
Power Ranking Every Street Fighter Character in the 2026 Movie (If It Follows the Games)
https://comicbook.com/movies/list/power-ranking-every-street-fighter-character-in-the-2026-movie-if-it-follows-the-games/
You Can Soon Carry Your Laptop in an Original PlayStation
https://www.tokyoweekender.com/entertainment/gaming/playstation-laptop-sleeve-japan-7-eleven/
Know Your Food: Organic Production
https://hackaday.com/2026/07/02/know-your-food-organic-production/
Elon Musk Is No Longer A Trillionaire
https://www.forbes.com/sites/mattdurot/2026/06/24/elon-musk-is-no-longer-a-trillionaire/?ctpv=xlrecirc
Sony’s New Wearable Air Conditioner Arrives In U.S. To Beat Summer Heatwaves
https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidphelan/2026/06/26/sonys-new-wearable-air-conditioner-arrives-in-us-to-beat-summer-heatwaves/