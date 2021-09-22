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Walk-In Soul from Sirius Unites Higher & Lower Self w/William Linville: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #47
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5 views • September 22, 2021
Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we talk with author, William Linville about how to harmonize our higher self with our lower self so that we manifest the highest expression of universal consciousness within each of us. William, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
Questions:
1. Can you tell us your story about how you got into this work?
2. In Buddhism, we recognize you and others on the path of raising consciousness as Boddhisattvas. What is your mission as a Sirius walk-in soul?
3. Why does it seem that there are so many infinite consciousness people incarnating at this time?
4. Many people understand what the higher self is, but what are the lower levels of self? Ego? Why is it given a bad reputation?
5. In Buddhism, the human experience is a gift and there are long lines in the spirit realms for this physical life. Why do so many people not want to be embodied?
6. What are some things we can do right now to rebuild our DNA and raise our frequency?
7. As humanity recognizes their direct connection to each other and the omnipresent universal consciousness, how will humanity metamorphosize?
8. How can people speak to all these kingdoms directly and receive wisdom?
9. What are the most popular courses and books that you offer on your website?
10. The 2021 Higher Self Expo is on July 17-18. It’s a 24-hour expo featuring 33 speakers, including you. So everyone, go to HigherSelfExpo.com to sign up. Now, William, what will you be presenting at the expo?
11. Do you have a last message for the builders of the 5th dimension Earth?
For more information about Williams’s books, offerings, and courses, please visit his website: https://williamlinville.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
Questions:
1. Can you tell us your story about how you got into this work?
2. In Buddhism, we recognize you and others on the path of raising consciousness as Boddhisattvas. What is your mission as a Sirius walk-in soul?
3. Why does it seem that there are so many infinite consciousness people incarnating at this time?
4. Many people understand what the higher self is, but what are the lower levels of self? Ego? Why is it given a bad reputation?
5. In Buddhism, the human experience is a gift and there are long lines in the spirit realms for this physical life. Why do so many people not want to be embodied?
6. What are some things we can do right now to rebuild our DNA and raise our frequency?
7. As humanity recognizes their direct connection to each other and the omnipresent universal consciousness, how will humanity metamorphosize?
8. How can people speak to all these kingdoms directly and receive wisdom?
9. What are the most popular courses and books that you offer on your website?
10. The 2021 Higher Self Expo is on July 17-18. It’s a 24-hour expo featuring 33 speakers, including you. So everyone, go to HigherSelfExpo.com to sign up. Now, William, what will you be presenting at the expo?
11. Do you have a last message for the builders of the 5th dimension Earth?
For more information about Williams’s books, offerings, and courses, please visit his website: https://williamlinville.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
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