The Digital Prison (pt13): Wyoming Betrayed (pt1)
Six Gun Cross
Published 13 hours ago

In the video, I mentioned that the story of Bitcoins creation was by a South Korean or someone.  So I went back to find the name of the entity that is a part of the official origin.  The name Satoshi Nakamoto is actually Japanese.  The meaning of the name Satoshi is "intelligent".  The meaning of Nakamoto is "central origin".  So its name meaning is "intelligent central origin".  Sounds like Artificial Intelligence to me.


The video itself focuses on the U.S. Senators who are pushing CBDC and Bitcoin.


Here are some of their sites:


Cynthia Lummis

https://www.lummis.senate.gov/press-releases/lummis-sinema-launch-financial-innovation-caucus/


Kyrsten Sinema

https://www.sinema.senate.gov/sinema-lummis-launch-bipartisan-effort-boost-financial-innovation-economic-opportunity


Marsha Blackburn

https://www.blackburn.senate.gov/2021/5/blackburn-lummis-and-sinema-launch-financial-innovation-caucus-bipartisan-caucus


Keywords
bitcoinblockchaintexaswyomingcbdc

