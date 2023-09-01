The Digital Prison (pt13): Wyoming Betrayed (pt1)

In the video, I mentioned that the story of Bitcoins creation was by a South Korean or someone. So I went back to find the name of the entity that is a part of the official origin. The name Satoshi Nakamoto is actually Japanese. The meaning of the name Satoshi is "intelligent". The meaning of Nakamoto is "central origin". So its name meaning is "intelligent central origin". Sounds like Artificial Intelligence to me.
The video itself focuses on the U.S. Senators who are pushing CBDC and Bitcoin.
Here are some of their sites:
Cynthia Lummis
https://www.lummis.senate.gov/press-releases/lummis-sinema-launch-financial-innovation-caucus/
Kyrsten Sinema
https://www.sinema.senate.gov/sinema-lummis-launch-bipartisan-effort-boost-financial-innovation-economic-opportunity
Marsha Blackburn
https://www.blackburn.senate.gov/2021/5/blackburn-lummis-and-sinema-launch-financial-innovation-caucus-bipartisan-caucus
