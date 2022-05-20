© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Whose Star is this? Is the Hexagram the Star of David or Solomon, or Moloch?
Follow
0
Share
Report
187 views • May 20, 2022
This video explores the question of whether the Hexagram really is the so-called Star of David. Is this provable, or is it just a tradition? What does the Bible have to say about a Star that is used as a symbol? Who used it, and how did the God of the Scriptures feel about it?
For more information please see my Blog posts related to this video at the links below:
Is the Hexegram Really the Star of David?
https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/newsletter/post/is-the-hexagram-really-the-star-of-david
Ancient Jewish Satanic Scrolls
https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/newsletter/post/turkish-police-recover-stolen-ancient-jewish-satanic-scrolls
For more information please see my Blog posts related to this video at the links below:
Is the Hexegram Really the Star of David?
https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/newsletter/post/is-the-hexagram-really-the-star-of-david
Ancient Jewish Satanic Scrolls
https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/newsletter/post/turkish-police-recover-stolen-ancient-jewish-satanic-scrolls
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.