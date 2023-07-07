Dr.SHIVA Celebrate July 4th & the Constitution Which Allows Me, An Immigrant, to Be President

Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Celebrate July 4th & the Constitution Which Allows Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Celebrate July 4th & the Constitution Which Allows Me, An Immigrant, to Be President

The full post and video transcript: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-cel...

In this interview, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President, shares on July 4th — Independence Day — why the Constitution allows him — an Immigrant — to be President of the United States.

You are invited to attend an OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST. https://RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.

Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.

Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.