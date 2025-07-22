The Very Definition Of Propaganda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Economics vs. ‘Fascism’
* The free market means exactly that: free to fire someone who is stinking up a market.
* Why don’t these elites freak out when working Americans lose their jobs?
* They only take pride in things that are subsidized — crap that doesn’t require success to survive.
* Who cares if it costs a lot and it sucks?
* To the left, everything is fascist except actual fascism.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (21 July 2025)