The Very Definition Of Propaganda

Economics vs. ‘Fascism’

* The free market means exactly that: free to fire someone who is stinking up a market.

* Why don’t these elites freak out when working Americans lose their jobs?

* They only take pride in things that are subsidized — crap that doesn’t require success to survive.

* Who cares if it costs a lot and it sucks?

* To the left, everything is fascist except actual fascism.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (21 July 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6375943081112