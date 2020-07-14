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Black Lives Matter Is a Marxist Movement
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29 views • July 14, 2020
Black Lives Matter is run by Marxist organizers. They have not been silent about their agenda to dismantle the nuclear family, transform gender/sexual identity, and force radical change. So why are so many eagerly following along?
Professor Carol M. Swain, PhD sits down with Will Witt to discuss.
Professor Carol M. Swain, PhD sits down with Will Witt to discuss.
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