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Old, weak, useless eaters and stupid are first for the voluntary euthanasia by vaccines, stands in document from 1981!!
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598 views • October 21, 2021
Adviser from former France president Mitterrand wrote document in 1981 in which in detail describes how to euthanized people with vaccines.
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