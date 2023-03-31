Create New Account
Katy Talento: We Can Fight Corporate Healthcare
In this episode of Conversations That Matter, The New American magazine’s senior editor Alex Newman talks with Katy Talento, executive director of the Alliance of Health Care Sharing Ministries (ahcsm.org) and former top health advisor at the White House Domestic Policy Council.

 

Alex and Katy discuss how to fight back against the monstrous government healthcare/corporate healthcare/insurance system, including engaging in the cash economy for healthcare, utilizing physician-owned surgery centers, becoming members of healthcare sharing ministries, and engaging in concierge primary care/direct primary care.

