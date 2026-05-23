Bold Bill: US Aims to Be World's Top Bitcoin Holder

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- Representative Nick Begich introduced ARMA, permanently establishing America’s strategic bitcoin reserve through federal legislation nationwide.

- Treasury would acquire 200,000 bitcoin annually, targeting one million holdings locked twenty years minimum nationwide.

- Begich compared bitcoin with gold, calling both dominant stores of value within respective financial asset classes.

- New Hampshire and Texas established state bitcoin reserves, reflecting expanding governmental cryptocurrency adoption across America nationwide.

- Federal officials seek comprehensive bitcoin management strategies amid increasing seizures, legislative momentum, and global reserve interest.









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