https://gettr.com/post/p2f7vszb5e1
@JeremyHerrell 在@LFATV上说，在郭文贵被带走的那一刻起，他的公寓着火了，这真的很奇怪。
@JeremyHerrell said on @LFATV it was really strange that Miles' apartment caught fire from the moment he was taken away.
#feemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JeremyHerrell #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese
