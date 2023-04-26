© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2f7vszb5e1
@JeremyHerrell 在@LFATV上说，在郭文贵被带走的那一刻起，他的公寓着火了，这真的很奇怪。
@JeremyHerrell said on @LFATV it was really strange that Miles' apartment caught fire from the moment he was taken away.
#feemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JeremyHerrell #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese