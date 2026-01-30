Corruption Whistle Blower: THIS IS! Your Call to action! Trillions!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America Canada Australia Sui juris Commonwealth subjects protected by the royal crown and common law of England
A peoples service announcement for any fair-dinkum Aussie who is, or wants to, challenge the 'status quo' to re-claim their life out of Corporate Administration (disguised as parliaments and government) and claim back what is rightfully and lawfully ours... Common Wealth
Ready to step up to the plate and take a swing at AusGovCORP and the Banksters that treat all the 'CITIZENS' as indentured debt-slaves and chattel for printing bank debt-notes some still call 'money'? Here's a way to join thousands of other Aussies
united as One with a common goal and purpose
Shared with thanks to Michael-Rolf: https://www.youtube.com/@Unashameable
Bill of Exchange and Promissory Notes, learn how here: lipforms.com
Royal Registry De jure, for the living soul, not the STRAW. www.royalregistrydejure.com
People's Trust Australia, Litigation department for Promissory Note use to pay out credit, utilities, rates, fines etc. www.peoplestrustaus.com
