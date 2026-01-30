Corruption Whistle Blower: THIS IS! Your Call to action! Trillions!

America Canada Australia Sui juris Commonwealth subjects protected by the royal crown and common law of England

A peoples service announcement for any fair-dinkum Aussie who is, or wants to, challenge the 'status quo' to re-claim their life out of Corporate Administration (disguised as parliaments and government) and claim back what is rightfully and lawfully ours... Common Wealth





Ready to step up to the plate and take a swing at AusGovCORP and the Banksters that treat all the 'CITIZENS' as indentured debt-slaves and chattel for printing bank debt-notes some still call 'money'? Here's a way to join thousands of other Aussies

united as One with a common goal and purpose





Shared with thanks to Michael-Rolf: https://www.youtube.com/@Unashameable





Description

Sui juris Commonwealth subjects protected by the royal crown and common law of England.

Bill of Exchange and Promissory Notes, learn how here: lipforms.com

Royal Registry De jure, for the living soul, not the STRAW. www.royalregistrydejure.com

People's Trust Australia, Litigation department for Promissory Note use to pay out credit, utilities, rates, fines etc. www.peoplestrustaus.com

