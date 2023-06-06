Create New Account
Lever Action Rimfires - Henry 22LR vs Henry Varmint Express17HMR Part 1
Why a lever gun? A truly ambidextrous manual action. Perfectly mirrored operation and controls All for Optimal use of concealment, cover and terrain Fast cyclic rate for a manual action. Thin, compact easily fits in a backpack or saddle scabbard even with an optic. Less scary for the bleating, 2A illiterate public. Extremely satisfying to operate. Installing Cheek-Eez on the Marlin 45-70 Guide Gun https://youtu.be/X2yxwrzpEh0 The Ambidextral Hunter https://youtu.be/in1iduin-hg AmbGun Lever Action Rimfire page www.Ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/17hmr

Keywords
22lrhenryrimfirelever action17hmr

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
