Lever Action Rimfires - Henry 22LR vs Henry Varmint Express17HMR Part 1

Why a lever gun?
A truly ambidextrous manual action.
Perfectly mirrored operation and controls
All for Optimal use of concealment, cover and terrain
Fast cyclic rate for a manual action.
Thin, compact easily fits in a backpack or saddle scabbard even with an optic.
Less scary for the bleating, 2A illiterate public.
Extremely satisfying to operate.
Installing Cheek-Eez on the Marlin 45-70 Guide Gun
https://youtu.be/X2yxwrzpEh0
The Ambidextral Hunter
https://youtu.be/in1iduin-hg
AmbGun Lever Action Rimfire page
www.Ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/17hmr
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.