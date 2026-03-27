🚨🇮🇷 TOP-5 INDESTRUCTIBLE IRANIAN “MISSILE CITIES”

1️⃣ Khorramabad (Lorestan Province)

The largest missile base in Iran by number of silos. A gigantic underground complex carved into the Zagros Mountains, featuring extensive tunnel networks and storage facilities for Shahab-3, Sejjil, and Khorramshahr ballistic missiles. The base has already been hit multiple times, surface entrances and infrastructure were damaged, but the deep underground levels continue to operate.

2️⃣ Tabriz (East Azerbaijan Province)

The second-largest underground silo-based missile base. Located in the mountainous northwest of Iran, deeply embedded in the mountains. It poses a direct threat to much of the Middle East and parts of southern Europe. One of the highest-priority targets for Israel and the United States during the March 2026 strikes.

3️⃣ Kermanshah Complex (Kenesht Canyon + Panj Pelleh)

A massive cluster of underground bases in the western Zagros Mountains. It consists of dozens of kilometers of tunnels, hundreds of bunkers, and rotating launch platforms designed for rapid missile reloading and launching. One of the most resilient and survivable missile districts in the country due to its size and natural terrain protection.

4️⃣ Qeshm Island (Hormozgan Province)

An underground fortress located directly in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Above ground it appears as a “geological museum” with unique rock formations, while beneath the surface lies a full-scale missile city. It controls one of the world’s most critical oil chokepoints.

5️⃣ Hajiabad and Southern Bases (Hormozgan Province + Shiraz area)

A network of underground complexes in southern Iran equipped with rotating launchers and internal underground railway systems for moving missiles. These are the southernmost facilities, positioned closest to the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, making them highly threatening to maritime traffic in the region.

Adding, about an X message from the 'Atomic Energy Organization of Iran' :

🚨 US & Israel launch a THIRD strike on Iran’s nuclear power plant

Amid Trump and Witkoff’s “talks” fantasies, US-Israeli aggression continues as a projectile hit the grounds of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant late Friday, reported by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. No casualties or technical damage were reported.

💬 “An attack on peaceful nuclear facilities constitutes a blatant violation of international law and poses a grave threat to regional security,” the agency said.





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