Karen Garner Arrest - Horrific Highlight Reel from Booking Area - Sarah Schielke
America at War
America at War
148 followers
0
46 views • 18 hours ago

I'm a peaceful man...

and I'd like to drink my coffee from their skulls!

It's real hard to watch this and not have your blood pressure rise!


Sadistic animals...

sitting around joking about assaulting an elderly woman,

could have killed her, likely contributed to her death, over $13.00!


And once again... IT'S FOR WALMART!

WalMart puts the hit out on lots of Americans!


How many #Police crimes occur AT WALMART???

The man with Dimensia, Karen, a ton of folks over "bans"

where cops THINK they get ID for a trespass warning!


“Ready for the pop? Here comes the pop.”


The quote above is from a Loveland Police officer – Austin Hopp – said in reference to the sound it made when he dislocated and fractured Karen Garner’s shoulder. Hopp made this comment to two fellow Loveland Police officers while they watched his body camera video together at the police station. They all laughed about it. The comment was made while Karen Garner, who has dementia, remained handcuffed to a bench in a cell just 10 feet away from them, alone, confused and crying in pain. She would ultimately go over six hours without any medical attention.


original video: Karen Garner Arrest - Horrific Highlight Reel from Booking Area

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SmtxTWTTdC4

Keywords
constitutionevilfirstamendmentcongresspolicegovernmentlawbankphotography
