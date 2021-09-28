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NSW Police Racist Targeting of Multicultural Australian communities EXPOSED
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30 views • September 28, 2021
Sydney's Multicultural and ethnic community lash out against the Police Brutality & targeted intimidation tactics.
We have been reporting on this for some months now and continue to stand by Multicultural Australians.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
We have been reporting on this for some months now and continue to stand by Multicultural Australians.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
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