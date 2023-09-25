PAUL OFFIT GOES ANTI-VAX?

Paul Offit, M.D., recently spoke out against religious exemptions on a recent podcast, specifically criticizing ICAN’s legal efforts to see religious exemptions reinstated in the 5 states which currently do not have them. At the same time, the vaccine maker and FDA advisor has taken a stance against recommending the COVID booster for people under 65 which, according to the Merriam-Webster's definition of the slanderous term, makes Dr. Offit an anti-vaxxer himself.