Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PAUL OFFIT GOES ANTI-VAX?
channel image
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
5570 Subscribers
278 views
Published Yesterday

Paul Offit, M.D.,  recently spoke out against religious exemptions on a recent podcast, specifically criticizing  ICAN’s legal efforts to see religious exemptions reinstated in the 5 states which currently do not have them. At the same time, the vaccine maker and FDA advisor has taken a stance against recommending the COVID booster for people under 65  which, according to the Merriam-Webster's definition of the slanderous term, makes Dr. Offit an anti-vaxxer himself.

Keywords
realnewsdelbigtreethehighwire

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket