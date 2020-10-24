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Illuminati - C.F.R. - Myron Fagan 1967 Speech
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387 views • October 24, 2020
Compare this speech from 1967 and look at what is happening to the world today. Mention in the speech: New World Order, Illuminati, United Nations, Jacob Schiff, WWI and WWII and much more.
For more: https://borgstrom.dk/myron-fagan-1967-illuminati-cfr.html
For more: https://borgstrom.dk/myron-fagan-1967-illuminati-cfr.html
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