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President Trump Prepares For Assassination Attempt By Organizing Marines In Defense - War Room Full Show
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16 views • October 08, 2019
The beginning of a busy broadcast week starts with massive news that starts with the President preparing the Marines for a hot coup attempt against him and the American Republic. We take calls from Marines on this topic and more. We also look at the War State freaking out over President Trump calling troops home from Syria. The NBA bowing the China phenomenon is also explained. By the way, we are in the final days of the Black Friday Comes Early sale! [Get 50% off products with double Patriot Points and free shipping](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=xbwse&utm_campaign=BlackFridayComesEarly&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=BFCEundervideotext) right now!
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