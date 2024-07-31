Joe Biden after giving Netanyahu a blank cheque on Gaza and supplying weapons.

I'm the guy that did more for the Palestinian community than anybody.

The Biden administration is very concerned about the possibility of a breakdown in negotiations on Gaza and the risk of regional war following the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

The Axios portal reports this.

The Biden administration is "very concerned" that the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh could derail negotiations on a hostage agreement and ceasefire in Gaza and increase the risk of regional war, three US officials said.

So, the death of Fuad Shukri has been officially confirmed by Hezbollah's press service. The hopes of many Arabic-speaking commentators that one of the group's leaders had survived have been dashed.

Shukri's death is the biggest loss in terms of status, given that he was considered the second-in-command of the organization. And this fact essentially obliges a serious response.

Against this background, the US State Department has already called on American citizens to refrain from traveling to Lebanon in anticipation of Hezbollah's response. In northern Israel, everyone is on alert to repel massive strikes.

🔻As we can see, the Israelis are consistently raising the level of tension. Literally a few months ago, the targets of the attacks were low-level commanders, and now they are the very leaders of the group.

Where all this is leading - we think there's no need to explain. The current Israeli authorities need a continuation of the war by any means to maintain power. First, the killing of the second-in-command after Nasrallah, and then the head of Hamas, and voila - just wait for the reaction.

And then it will always be possible to say that the outbreak of war is the work of Iran and its proxies, and the Israelis were just defending themselves.

US and UK airlines have suspended flights to Israel, The Times of Israel reports.

Reportedly, we are talking about the American United Airlines and Delta Airlines and the British British Airways.

Delta, according to the publication, will cancel its flights until August 2, as will British Airways. It also says United has canceled its flights through August 6th.

Tens of thousands of Israelis are stranded in the United States due to canceled flights to Israel, according to The Times of Israel.

The publication suggests that the cancellation of flights by United and Delta, the second and third largest airlines in the world, respectively, will trigger a wave of flight cancellations by other airlines.