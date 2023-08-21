The Tedros File – Will the Head of the WHO Become the Most Powerful Man in the World? | www.kla.tv/26784

The “Tedros Files” relentlessly uncovers the criminal past of the acting WHO Director General and exposes him as a terrorist and serious criminal! Largely unno-ticed by the public, Tedros is now plotting his rise to be-come the most powerful man in the world through new, international treaties. Help stop his insidiously engi-neered international health dictatorship!

