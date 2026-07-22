No Safe Harbor: Russia’s Sustained Campaign Targets Odessa Shipping

On the night of July 21, Russian forces launched a series of strikes across Ukraine. Explosions were reported in Kharkiv, Odessa, Sumy, and Chernihiv. In Sumy, FPV drones hit an Epicenter shopping center. Buildings of this retail chain are often used by Ukrainian forces to store equipment and weapons. Multiple explosions were recorded in Kharkiv throughout the night. Before dawn, Russian jet drones attacked Chernihiv, damaging an administrative building in the city center. Explosions were also reported overnight in Kryvyi Rih and across the Zaporizhzhia and Poltava oblasts.

Russia has been systematically targeting vessels bound for the port of Odessa over the past several weeks, in what has become a sustained campaign against maritime infrastructure. Until recently, this maritime corridor had remained relatively safe, with strikes confined to land-based port facilities. That has now changed. Any ship carrying dual-use cargo along this route now risks becoming a target. Kyiv can no longer count on sea logistics as a cost-effective channel for receiving military aid. In response to the increased risk, insurance premiums will rise sharply, which will make Ukraine’s remaining grain and agricultural exports uncompetitive on world markets.

The Konstiantinovka area and its surroundings remain the hottest point on the Slavyansk axis. The Russian command is pushing hard to maintain the pace of its advance and prevent Ukrainian forces from consolidating new defensive positions. As of July 20, forward assault units began infiltrating Osykove. Fighting for the neighboring settlement of Alekseevo-Druzhkivka is expected in the near term. Ukrainian defenses are concentrated in the right-bank area, centered on a refractory plant and residential high-rises to the north. Progress has also been recorded on the flanks of this sector, near the settlements of Mykolaipillia and Izhevka. Capturing the latter would effectively encircle the remaining Ukrainian infantry west of Chasov Yar, despite a partial Ukrainian withdrawal from the pocket.

Ukraine’s localized counteroffensive in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast continues. On July 20, Russian forces withdrew from the settlements of Beliakivka and Muravka. Ukrainian advance units are now assaulting Novopavlivka. This operation resembles the Ukrainian counteroffensive in February north of Gulyaipole along the Temirovka–Ternovoe axis. In that operation, Ukrainian commanders concentrated units from seven assault regiments on a narrow front, supported by two heavy mechanized brigades and one air assault brigade. The result was the capture of several villages at a catastrophic cost—gains that could not be held, forcing a subsequent withdrawal. Since then, Russian forces have pushed the front back so far that they are now storming Pokrovske, located 16 kilometers from the original line. All signs point to the current Ukrainian offensive heading toward a similar outcome.

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