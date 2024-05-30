Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - May 28, 2024

Episode 2290 - 7 dietary changes you should consider. -How are they pushing the bird flu shot? -Who thinks it’s madness that America closes their boarders? Are the Rothschilds playing both sides? -Richard Dreyfuss accused of transphobic and sexist rant. -What type of treaty is the WHO trying to pass? -What is the importance of having security guards at churches and schools? -Do you wear your stress as a badge? -Why is there a lawsuit against Mayo Clinic? -Why are cancer and diseases effecting more younger people? -What are natural things that can help glucose levels? -What is connected to tinnitus? -Importance of B vitamins. High energy must listen show!
