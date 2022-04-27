Snoopy no Hajimete no Otsukai (1996, Game Boy)

Snoopy no Hajimete no Otsukai ("Snoopy's First Errand) is a puzzle game developed and published by Kemco. It was only released in Japan.



Charlie Brown sends Snoopy on an errand to the town. So Snoopy has to buy a number of things from various stores in each level.



Levels are display from an isometric view. Snoopy cannot be controlled directly. He will walk into the direction he is facing. You can change his direction by placing arrows on the fields of the level. If Snoopy walks over an arrow, he will turn into its direction. If Snoopy leaves the fields meant for walking, you loose a life. In some levels, the screen is also scrolling, and you loose a life once Snoopy is outside the screen.

There are stores throughout the level, and you need to guide Snoopy to all of them. In each store, you have to choose the correct item to buy.

There are various items place in some levels. Snoopy will collect an item when walking over the field the item is lying on. Items are used to get though the level. For example, a hammer is used to smash obstacles, a fish can be placed on a field again to make a cat stop chasing you, a spring can placed to Snoopy will jump when walking over the corresponding field, etc.