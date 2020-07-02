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Whats On My Minds 2-07-20
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5 views • February 07, 2020
Today I share the news stories from the last 7 days that the MSM may have forgotten to share with you. Stories of; human life meaning absolutely nothing, garbage humans and the actions they take, drugs making people stupid and one that could kill you on contact, a few Floridians behaving badly, a Russian man saving a young boy from a pedo and being accused of that freak's demise, and a couple of good news stories to end the video.
The news stories I share should shock and appall you, but they should also enlighten you so you can safely traverse the world outside of the MSM narrative. Your ignorance of the world is relied upon to keep you chained up in perceived complacency as we all slide down a hellhole.
Knowing the reality of our world is the best way to protect yourself from it.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mont...
My Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bra...
Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cura...
SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noti...
The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/
The news stories I share should shock and appall you, but they should also enlighten you so you can safely traverse the world outside of the MSM narrative. Your ignorance of the world is relied upon to keep you chained up in perceived complacency as we all slide down a hellhole.
Knowing the reality of our world is the best way to protect yourself from it.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mont...
My Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bra...
Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cura...
SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noti...
The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/
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