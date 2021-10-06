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YOU CREATE YOUR OWN REALITY
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1 view • October 06, 2021
You hear me say this ALL THE TIME… but do you REALLY understand what that means?
For the next two minutes, let me remind you that you cannot come under spiritual or psychic attack UNLESS YOU ALLOW IT!
YOU are the one who creates your reality. Where you put your attention matters, and if you are constantly feeding into the fear of energetic attacks, then that is what you will attract.
But if you shift your attention to the life that you WANT, then it is bound to follow.
Remember, YOU are the most powerful entity in your own life.
For more info on how to cultivate the energies you DO want, watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e32ck98GEl8
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
For the next two minutes, let me remind you that you cannot come under spiritual or psychic attack UNLESS YOU ALLOW IT!
YOU are the one who creates your reality. Where you put your attention matters, and if you are constantly feeding into the fear of energetic attacks, then that is what you will attract.
But if you shift your attention to the life that you WANT, then it is bound to follow.
Remember, YOU are the most powerful entity in your own life.
For more info on how to cultivate the energies you DO want, watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e32ck98GEl8
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
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