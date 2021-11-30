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Mainstem's Cannabis Supply Chain Platform with CEO Alen Nguyen
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10 views • November 30, 2021
MainStem’s founders, a strategist and a cultivator, were inspired by the exciting, albeit
challenging, opportunity to join an industry from the ground up and knew it would be the
combination of their unique skills that would drive their success.
MainStem, the #cannabisindustry's only marketplace and combined purchasing platform, began as a cannabis-centric #marketplace for products in 2014. In direct response to customer needs, the company launched Purchase Pro, its SaaS purchasing platform, which allows #cannabis operators to perform 100% of their purchasing from one cohesive dashboard.
Co-founder and CEO Alen Nguyen launched MainStem because he saw a marked gap in the corporate cannabis industry. Today, Nguyen is delighted to announce the addition of 130 net new locations in Q2 2021 alone, all of which will utilize MainStem's Integrated Procurement across 22 states.
Episode 831 The #TalkingHedge interviews Alen Nguyen, Co-Founder & CEO at MainStem...
https://youtu.be/hzlveld9yI8
challenging, opportunity to join an industry from the ground up and knew it would be the
combination of their unique skills that would drive their success.
MainStem, the #cannabisindustry's only marketplace and combined purchasing platform, began as a cannabis-centric #marketplace for products in 2014. In direct response to customer needs, the company launched Purchase Pro, its SaaS purchasing platform, which allows #cannabis operators to perform 100% of their purchasing from one cohesive dashboard.
Co-founder and CEO Alen Nguyen launched MainStem because he saw a marked gap in the corporate cannabis industry. Today, Nguyen is delighted to announce the addition of 130 net new locations in Q2 2021 alone, all of which will utilize MainStem's Integrated Procurement across 22 states.
Episode 831 The #TalkingHedge interviews Alen Nguyen, Co-Founder & CEO at MainStem...
https://youtu.be/hzlveld9yI8
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