Starmer is clearly a puppet waiting for his master's commands
Commentary by Geopolitics Prime:
UK PM awaits US permission to have opinion on Venezuela
A BBC interviewer posed a simple question of moral consistency: If Russia's attack on Ukraine was wrong, what about Venezuela ?
Source @Andrew Bridgen
