"The Decline of Legacy Media: Are Newspapers Dead?"

"Hey listeners! Today, we’re diving into a question that’s been looming over the media landscape for years: Are newspapers dead? Legacy media has been on a downward spiral for decades, but with readership plummeting and digital platforms dominating, it’s time to take a closer look at the state of traditional journalism."

"In this episode, we’ll explore:

The sharp decline in newspaper circulation and ad revenue—and what’s driving it.

How digital media and social platforms have disrupted the legacy model.

Whether print journalism still has a place in the digital age—or if it’s becoming a relic of the past.

What the decline of newspapers means for informed public discourse and accountability in the media."