For those who honor Him, His help is near!
Evangelical Endtime Machine
Published Yesterday

Encouraging message of God: Bring us back to life; then we will rejoice in You! For those who honor Him, His help is at hand.


Published on Feb 4, 2017 on the website www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com if you want to read the daily messages put: "dutch' evangelicalendtimemachine.com  on the website there you put the translation on of your choice.


Please share and do not change © BC

