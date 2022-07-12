Jan. 6 A Baphomet Ritual - With Jan. 3 Emanuel Cleaver 'Amen A-women'; Symbolizing USA Takeover

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[rough little vid - makes the point though]
January 6, 2021 Baphomet Ritual U.S. Takeover
1-3-21 Opening Day 117th Congress - Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) opens with prayer to 'Brahma', ends prayer with "amen and a-women" - dedicating Congress to Baphomet
1-6-21 Baphomet Takeover Ritual - U.S. Capitol 3-Days After Congress Amen-Awoman Baphomet Dedication
https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2021/01/baphomet-takes-over-us-congress-1-6-21.html