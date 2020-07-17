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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/mybody/
Stripped of its contextual baggage, the phrase "My Body, My Choice" makes a compelling rallying cry because it conveys a fundamental truth that we all innately understand: I have the claim to my own body and what is done to it. So why, then, are we being asked to believe that when it comes to vaccinations during a declared pandemic it is "Your Body, Their Choice"?