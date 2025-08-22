BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
💥Strikes using FAB-3000 & FAB-500 aerial bombs with the unified gliding & correction module & Kh-39 missiles that Russian Aerospace Forces carried out
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
💥 The Russian Aerospace Forces carried out strikes using FAB-3000 and FAB-500 aerial bombs with the unified gliding and correction module and Kh-39 missiles.

🎯 In the depths of enemy defences, the following were destroyed: a temporary deployment area of the 15th Operational Assignment Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, a UAV command post of the AFU 153rd Separate Mechanised Brigade as well as a temporary deployment area of the AFU 3rd Heavy Mechanised Brigade near Mirnograd, Artyomovka, and Dvurechanskoye.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
