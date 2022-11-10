07. Quietening the Soul: Who Do You Serve?

We all serve somebody. If we're healthy, we choose who we serve. If we are unhealthy (perhaps through some form of traumatic experience), we may feel as though we have no choice with whom we serve.

In Episode 7 of the Quietening the Soul Series, Scott Warren of Freedomshock.com continues to lay the groundwork for how to have peace in our soul; even as the world continues its wild trajectory toward Crazyville: Power-hungry billionaires want to shape our destiny; proud tech gurus want to convert humankind into digital avatars.

We can't break free, and know peace in our soul, if we are an addicted slave. Most of us are addicted to something. We serve it. Freedom is the ultimate goal on our journey of self-improvement.

It's absolutely possible. But it's a process. Glad you're along for the ride!

