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San Fransisco Retail Stores Emptied by Shoplifters - CLOSING DOWN
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424 views • December 01, 2020
Walgreens of San Francisco is not restocking shelves, and has announced that it will close it's San Francisco locations, due to the shoplifting which is Grown so prevalent that it is impossible to stay open. Due to progressive San Francisco policies, it is impossible to enforce the law under $900, and therefore utterly useless to try to prevent shoplifters from exiting the store even when you know what they have in their bags.
Businesses simply cannot stay open, that's our closing, a direct result of progressive politics, bleeding hearts which are wonderful, but opposite results.
#Walgreens #San Francisco #shoplifting
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Businesses simply cannot stay open, that's our closing, a direct result of progressive politics, bleeding hearts which are wonderful, but opposite results.
#Walgreens #San Francisco #shoplifting
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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