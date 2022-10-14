Live Chat with Paul -003 - Tyler Glockner Secureteam still the biggest disinfo agent 2022

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#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #aliens #aliens #fraudchannels
#UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation
Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)
(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!
rough times only sorry!
[00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show
[04:00] (2) Secureteam breakdown begins.. best to watch it all
and not skip. I re-cap his 100 percent proven fakes
[20:00] (3) Look at his recycled moon fake news images and claims of buildings
Paul Wraps up for the Night!.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
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Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
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