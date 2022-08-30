SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 29AUG22 - Frightening Insight: Biden Unleashes a Nonsensical Word Salad

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The world got a “frightening insight” into what happens when President Joe Biden is “unleashed” without notes, autocue or someone screaming instructions in his ear, says Sky News host Rita Panahi.
“You get this nonsensical word salad,” she said.